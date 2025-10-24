Into Music: Donovan Melero

Donovan Melero is longtime frontman of the band Hail The Sun. The group’s latest album, cut. turn. fade. back. is out October 24 via the Equal Vision label. Loaded with thought-provoking lyrics via songs such as “The Drooling Class,” “There’s No Place in Heaven For Fakes,” “I Can Tell By The Scars” and “War Crimes,” the album will satisfy longtime fans who have grown accustomed to the mathletic post-hardcore-cum-prog heard on previous outings and only advanced here. Working with the team of Pete Adams and Johnny Kosich of Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale), the outfit has reached new heights within its own output but within the multi-hyphenate genre in which it resides. Melero recently discussed the album during a tour stop in New Orleans, shedding light on one tune in particular, “Relapse Is A Love Affair,” and his own path through more than a decade of clean time that was interrupted by a short but dangerous relapse.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen