Into Music: Frank Hannon

A founding member of the band Tesla, Frank Hannon released his latest solo album, Reflections, earlier in 2025. The LP was born after a difficult time in the California-based musician’s life. His beloved father-in-law, guitar legend Dickey Betts, passed in 2024. Then, Hannon and his wife of 24 years were forced to evacuate Florida in the face of back-to-back hurricanes, beginning a journey that would lead them back to California and find them saying goodbye to a beloved horse. Once back in his native state, Hannon began playing solo guitar pieces, tracking them on his telephone and ultimately emerging with a collection of diverse and moving instrumental compositions that comprise Reflections. In this conversation, Hannon discusses the making of the album, his love of guitar, and his connection with and love for animals.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen