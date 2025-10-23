© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Frank Hannon

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 23, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Brandon Gullion

A founding member of the band Tesla, Frank Hannon released his latest solo album, Reflections, earlier in 2025. The LP was born after a difficult time in the California-based musician’s life. His beloved father-in-law, guitar legend Dickey Betts, passed in 2024. Then, Hannon and his wife of 24 years were forced to evacuate Florida in the face of back-to-back hurricanes, beginning a journey that would lead them back to California and find them saying goodbye to a beloved horse. Once back in his native state, Hannon began playing solo guitar pieces, tracking them on his telephone and ultimately emerging with a collection of diverse and moving instrumental compositions that comprise Reflections. In this conversation, Hannon discusses the making of the album, his love of guitar, and his connection with and love for animals.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Arts and CultureCultural ShortsCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin