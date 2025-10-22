© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Chris Higdon

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
Jessie Kriech-Higdon

Chris Higdon is vocalist and guitarist of the new punk rock supergroup Mirrorless. The Louisville, Kentucky-based outfit has just released its six-song debut EP via the Equal Vision imprint. Joined by guitarist Ryan Patterson (Coliseum, Fotocrime), bassist Brian Roundtree (By The Grace of God), and drummer Ben Sears (Black God, Xerxes), the high-energy outfit forges boldly into new territory for the veterans while never betraying their deep and far-reaching musical roots. Higdon, also known for his work with Elliott and Falling Forward, recently spoke about the formation of the group, the lyrics he wrote for the EP, and his views on Elliott’s legacy.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
