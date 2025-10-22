Into Music: Chris Higdon

Chris Higdon is vocalist and guitarist of the new punk rock supergroup Mirrorless. The Louisville, Kentucky-based outfit has just released its six-song debut EP via the Equal Vision imprint. Joined by guitarist Ryan Patterson (Coliseum, Fotocrime), bassist Brian Roundtree (By The Grace of God), and drummer Ben Sears (Black God, Xerxes), the high-energy outfit forges boldly into new territory for the veterans while never betraying their deep and far-reaching musical roots. Higdon, also known for his work with Elliott and Falling Forward, recently spoke about the formation of the group, the lyrics he wrote for the EP, and his views on Elliott’s legacy.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen