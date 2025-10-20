Into Music: Josh Hight

Pines is the new project from visual artist and filmmaker Josh Hight. Hight is a former member of the band The Detachment Kit and later performed as a solo artist under the name Irons. Having grown up in Michigan and later having spent time in Chicago, Hight is now based in England where he worked on the debut EP from Pines, In His Wake, with producer Richard Norris and which features guests including Andy Bell (Ride, Oasis) on guitar, Emmett Kelly (Bonnie “Prince” Billy, The Cairo Gang, The Hard Quartet) on guitar and bass, and vocals from Dottie Cochran of Deary. The music is emotional, arresting and bridges the distance between the wide open spaces of the cosmos and vast American landscapes.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen