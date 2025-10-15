© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Katy Guillen

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:20 PM CDT
Lava Dreams

Katy Guillen is a musician based in Kansas City and leader of Katy Guillen & The Drive alongside drummer Stephanie Williams. The duo has just released its second full-length album, Make That Sound, produced by Megan McCormick who has also worked with Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah. The record is out October 17 via Are and Be Recordings. Guillen recently discussed the making of the album as well as her early experiences as a vocalist.

Katy Guillen & The Drive will celebrate the release of the album with a hometown show November 14 at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Missouri.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
