Into Music: Katy Guillen

Katy Guillen is a musician based in Kansas City and leader of Katy Guillen & The Drive alongside drummer Stephanie Williams. The duo has just released its second full-length album, Make That Sound, produced by Megan McCormick who has also worked with Allison Russell and Amythyst Kiah. The record is out October 17 via Are and Be Recordings. Guillen recently discussed the making of the album as well as her early experiences as a vocalist.

Katy Guillen & The Drive will celebrate the release of the album with a hometown show November 14 at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Missouri.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen