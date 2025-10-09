Into Music: Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate)

Released in 1984, Medicine Show was the sophomore album from The Dream Syndicate. The Los Angeles-based outfit had, to that point, been on a whirlwind journey. Within 18 months of their formation they had become a critical favorite, released the classic album The Days of Wine and Roses, and seemed poised to become one of the preeminent bands of their generation, famously emerging from their hometown’s Paisley Underground scene.

They signed with A&M and set about making their sophomore effort with acclaimed producer Sandy Pearlman (The Clash, Blue Öyster Cult), thinking that sessions would occupy a few weeks in their work calendars. Sessions dragged on for months with Pearlman working on guitarist/vocalist Steve Wynn’s with not so much attention to minutiae but with, at least according to Wynn, seemingly no articulated plan at all. (Wynn recounts the sessions in detail in 2024 book I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True.)

In the end, the group emerged with a fine album, albeit one that stands as a singular event in the Dream Syndicate output. By the time the group took to the road in 1984 they’d said long said goodbye to original bassist Kendra Smith (Dave Provost played bass on Medicine Show) and the friendship between Wynn and guitarist Karl Precoda, once central to the band’s energy and vision, was over. Still, the group soldiered on, performing a string of dates in support of the record before breaking up (albeit temporarily) at the end ’84.

Despite the tumult of the time Medicine Show has remained a meaningful album for Dream Syndicate fans and now, after a prolonged legal battle to win back rights to the LP, it’s available in vastly expanded form via Fire Records. The new box set, titled, Medicine Show: I Know What You Like, featuring the original album (also available as a standalone release on Down There Records), plus a host of previously unheard recordings from the 1983-1984 era of the group, including live performances, studio recordings and the full Aragon Ballroom show in Chicago which was previously released in truncated form as the EP This Is Not The New Dream Syndicate Album... Live!

Wynn recently discussed the battle to reclaim rights on the LP, his memories of touring behind the album in what would be one of the most unique chapters in The Dream Syndicate’s history, and whether tensions within the band ever worked to their advantage. The band has a string of U.S. dates lined up for November and December of 2025 during which they will perform Medicine Show in its entirety. They will then take the tour to Europe in early 2026.

