Into Music: Buick Audra and Jerry Roe (Friendship Commanders)

Nashville duo Friendship Commanders have dedicated their new album Bear “to all the bad daughters.” Within its grooves are tales of gatekeeping and internalized misogyny but also succinct elegies for friends and the times and places that help shape us and, if we’re lucky, help us become fiercer, determined, unapologetically ourselves.

Out October 10, Bear is the group’s first for the Magnetic Eye imprint and finds Buick Audra (vocals, guitar) and Jerry Roe (drums, bass, harmony vocals) teaming once again with Kurt Ballou (recording, mixing), Brad Boatright (mastering) and Zack Weeks (assistant engineering) with additional recording done by the band members.

Buick Audra and Jerry Roe, both returning guests to the podcast, recently discussed their process for selecting the songs on Bear, signing with Magnetic Eye, and their relationship with the late Steve Albini, who produced their 2018 disc Bill, which the band re-released with Albini’s mixes in 2024.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

