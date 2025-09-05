© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Maia Sharp

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Wendy Weisberg

Maia Sharp is a muti-instrumentalist singer-songwriter based in Nashville who will release her tenth solo album, Tomboy, on September 12. She’s written songs that have been recorded by Cher, Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Taj Mahal and Keb Mo as well as Art Garfunkel. In this conversation, we discuss the inspiration for the song “Tomboy,” some of the themes Sharp explores on the new album, as well as how she found new meaning in her work once she stopped focusing on a prescribed version of success.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
