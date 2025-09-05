Into Music: Maia Sharp

Maia Sharp is a muti-instrumentalist singer-songwriter based in Nashville who will release her tenth solo album, Tomboy, on September 12. She’s written songs that have been recorded by Cher, Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Taj Mahal and Keb Mo as well as Art Garfunkel. In this conversation, we discuss the inspiration for the song “Tomboy,” some of the themes Sharp explores on the new album, as well as how she found new meaning in her work once she stopped focusing on a prescribed version of success.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen