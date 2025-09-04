Into Music: Dar Williams

Hummingbird Highway, the latest album from acclaimed singer-songwriter, author and educator Dar Williams, is out September 12 via Righteous Babe Records. Across the collection, Williams tells stories about people who are sometimes struggling and sometimes celebrating as they seek to reconcile their internal lives with the world around them. (She also finds time to deliver a powerful rendition of the Richard and Linda Thompson classic, “I Want To The Bright Lights Tonight.) In this conversation, Williams discusses her relationship with her audience and the creative impulses and detours that have allowed her and some her favorite artists to endure.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen