Into Music: Dar Williams

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
Carly Rae Brunault

Hummingbird Highway, the latest album from acclaimed singer-songwriter, author and educator Dar Williams, is out September 12 via Righteous Babe Records. Across the collection, Williams tells stories about people who are sometimes struggling and sometimes celebrating as they seek to reconcile their internal lives with the world around them. (She also finds time to deliver a powerful rendition of the Richard and Linda Thompson classic, “I Want To The Bright Lights Tonight.) In this conversation, Williams discusses her relationship with her audience and the creative impulses and detours that have allowed her and some her favorite artists to endure.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
