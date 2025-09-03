Into Music: Megan March

Megan March is drummer and vocalist with the Oakland, California post-punk trio Street Eaters. The group’s new album, Opaque, is out September 5 via Dirt Cult Records. The lyrics deal with a variety of weighty and personal matters, including March’s experience with medical neglect which resulted in an emergency C-section. We recently discussed the inspiration for the record, March’s career as a visual artist and its connection to the world of Street Eaters.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen