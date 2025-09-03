© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Megan March

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:10 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Heather Freinkel

Into Music: Megan March

Megan March is drummer and vocalist with the Oakland, California post-punk trio Street Eaters. The group’s new album, Opaque, is out September 5 via Dirt Cult Records. The lyrics deal with a variety of weighty and personal matters, including March’s experience with medical neglect which resulted in an emergency C-section. We recently discussed the inspiration for the record, March’s career as a visual artist and its connection to the world of Street Eaters.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsArts and CultureCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin