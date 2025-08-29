Into Music: Allan and Barb Vest

Allan and Barb Vest are the creative center of the Oklahoma-based group doubleVee. Their latest EP, Periscope at Midnight, features four new songs and two reworked from Allan’s previous band, Starlight Mints. The Vests have been active as doubleVee since 2012 and in that time have placed songs in the series Wednesday and in the video game Beyond Blue. Their other releases include the album Treat Her Strangely and the EP Songs for Birds and Bats.

Allan’s music has been used in shows such as Malcolm in the Middle, Californication, One Tree Hill and Gossip Girl and films including Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, The Art of Getting By, Seducers Club and Punch Cowboy. Barb [Hendrickson] spent 16 years in public radio where, among other things, she wrote, hosted, and produced the nationally syndicated film music program, Filmscapes.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen