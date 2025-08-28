Into Music: Ron Sexsmith

Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith’s latest album, Hangover Terrace, is out August 29. Sexsmith, who has won multiple Juno Awards, is in fine form on this new effort, as he traverses a wide range of emotions, singing about everything from matters of the heart to a bygone era in which adults held tight to their tobacco and alcohol. He recently spoke about the material on the new LP, his favorite Bob Dylan album, and inspiration for a song he co-wrote with Leslie Feist all from his home in Stratford, Ontario, Canada.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen