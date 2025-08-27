Into Music: Jack Cooper

Modern Nature’s latest album, The Heat Warps, arrives August 29 via Bella Union. The LP marks a few changes for the veteran act. For one, the band has a new guitarist, Tara Cunningham, a slight change in direction and, for the band’s creative center, Jack Cooper, a change in scenery as he moved to the English countryside in 2021. With The Heart Warps, he and his bandmates—Cunningham plus Jim Wallis (drums) and Jeff Tobias (bass guitar)—have created a release which asks the listener to lean in, listen close, and absorb the music and lyrical themes over repeated listens. Cooper recently spoke about the making of the new LP, the general state of art at this moment in time, and much more.

