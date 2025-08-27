© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jack Cooper

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 27, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Michael Stasiak

Into Music: Jack Cooper

Modern Nature’s latest album, The Heat Warps, arrives August 29 via Bella Union. The LP marks a few changes for the veteran act. For one, the band has a new guitarist, Tara Cunningham, a slight change in direction and, for the band’s creative center, Jack Cooper, a change in scenery as he moved to the English countryside in 2021. With The Heart Warps, he and his bandmates—Cunningham plus Jim Wallis (drums) and Jeff Tobias (bass guitar)—have created a release which asks the listener to lean in, listen close, and absorb the music and lyrical themes over repeated listens. Cooper recently spoke about the making of the new LP, the general state of art at this moment in time, and much more.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsArts and CultureCommentary
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin