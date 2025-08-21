Into Music: Rebecca Pidgeon

Unillusion ﻿is the latest release by Rebecca Pidgeon. She conceived this new recording as an intimate affair, working closely with producer Fernando Perdomo on capturing the right mood and settings for the songs. Joined by Perdomo (bass, electric guitar), Andy Studer (violin, viola), Eszter Balint (violin on “Monkey Man” and “Where is the Man”) and Matt Tecu (drums), Pidgeon has delivered songs that were inspired by both the deeply personal and the epic Indian poem, the Ramayana. The recording is out August 29 via Pidgeon’s own Chesky label as a CD or digital download and will also be on streaming platforms via Toy Canteen Records.

Born in Cambridge, MA and raised primarily in Edinburgh, Scotland, Pidgeon’s past recordings include The Raven (1994), Tough On Crime (2000), and Bad Poetry (2014). An actor whose talents in that medium are commensurate with her songwriting, she has appeared in films such as The Spanish Prisoner (1997), State and Main (2000) and Heist (2001).

In this conversation Pidgeon discusses the making of the album, how the theatre helped spur her early love of language, and why exposition through dialogue is decidedly dreadful.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme: Torin Andersen