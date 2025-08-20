© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Tate Brooks and Silas Lourenco-Lang

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Tate Brooks and Silas Lourenco-Lang are founding member of the Connecticut trio The Problem With Kids Today. Rounded out by drummer Reena Yu, the group issues its latest LP, Take It! on August 22 via their own In The Shed imprint. Having experienced recording in a big studio, the group sought something more appropriate to the rawness of their approach, somewhere that would help them reach the highest highs of their singular, kinetic energy. The band cleaned out an old shed and, with producer Joe LeMieux, tracked the record across eight days in October 2024. The result is a listening experience that calls to mind the The Jam or The Who as they rested on the precipice of chaos and control. This is music that’s raucous and righteous, swimming against the prevailing wisdom of just-add-water choruses and guitar sounds cribbed from your grandad’s record collection.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

 

 

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
