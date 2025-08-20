Into Music: Tate Brooks and Silas Lourenco-Lang

Tate Brooks and Silas Lourenco-Lang are founding member of the Connecticut trio The Problem With Kids Today. Rounded out by drummer Reena Yu, the group issues its latest LP, Take It! on August 22 via their own In The Shed imprint. Having experienced recording in a big studio, the group sought something more appropriate to the rawness of their approach, somewhere that would help them reach the highest highs of their singular, kinetic energy. The band cleaned out an old shed and, with producer Joe LeMieux, tracked the record across eight days in October 2024. The result is a listening experience that calls to mind the The Jam or The Who as they rested on the precipice of chaos and control. This is music that’s raucous and righteous, swimming against the prevailing wisdom of just-add-water choruses and guitar sounds cribbed from your grandad’s record collection.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen