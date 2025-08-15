Into Music: Howard Wuelfing

Howard Wuelfing is a writer, musician, and publicist whose new book, Descenes and Discords: An Anthology is out August 19. The book looks back on two fanzines that Wuelfing ran in the Washington, D.C. area in the time of Black Flag, Half Japanese, Pylon, Bad Brains and others. All issues of both publications are reproduced in the book, which features a foreword by cultural critic Mark Jenkins and a conversation between Wuelfing and Ian MacKaye. Descenes and Discords: An Anthology is out August 19 via DiWulf publishing in a limited run of 800 copies.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen