Into Music: The Baseball Project

The Baseball Project has been writing and performing songs about various elements of America’s favorite sport for nearly two decades. Founding members Linda Pitmon, Scott McCaughey and Steve Wynn were quickly joined by Peter Buck and now also boast Mike Mills in their ranks. Their albums include Volume 2: High and Inside, 3rd, and, most recently, Grand Salami Time. The group kicks off a North American tour in early September which finds all members playing under the Minus 5 moniker, which is McCaughey’s long-running musical project. (The latest Minus 5 LP, Oar On, Penelope! was released earlier in 2025.)

Buck and Mills are founding members of R.E.M. while McCaughey became part of the R.E.M. world around 1994 while maintaining his role in the venerable merry pranksters Young Fresh Fellows. Wynn has led The Dream Syndicate since the early 1990s in addition to having a solo career with a band called The Miracle 3 (with Pitmon) frequently backing him. Pitmon recorded and toured extensively in the 1990s as a member of Zuzu’s Petals and has sense recorded and/or toured with Filthy Friends, Alejandro Escovedo, and Freedy Johnston.

The Baseball Project also has a new split 7” single (also streaming) celebrating former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and The Baseball Project’s split 7" consists of their respective tracks "Ichiro's Theme" and "Ichiro Goes to the Moon".

