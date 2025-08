Into Music: Pat Hatt

Pat Hatt is a California-based singer-songwriter who released his self-titled debut EP in July 2025. The Pennsylvania native spent a number of years performing in bands and touring before turning to a career in barbering. Eventually, he fell in love, moved across the country and relaunched his music career. He discusses that and more on this episode of Into Music.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen