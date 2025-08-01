Into Music: John Blair

John Blair is an author, surf music historian, and musician based in California. He recently served as co-producer of the album Legends of Surf Guitar (out now on Oglio Records), which was record on April 1, 1995, at the legendary Lighthouse Café in Hermosa, Beach, California. The evening featured performances from The Chantays, The Surfaris, Davie, Jon & The Nightriders and The Surf Raiders performing a range of classics from the genre. Blair recently spoke to us about the resurgence of surf music in 1979, its connection to punk and new wave and the legendary concert that gave rise to the Legends of Surf Guitar LP. Among Blair’s other projects are the second edition of the book Illustrated Discography of Hot Rod Music, 1961-1965 and the documentary film Sound of The Surf (which he co-produced and which is currently available on select video streaming platforms).

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen