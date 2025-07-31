Into Music: Trevor Sensor

Trevor Sensor is a singer-songwriter based in South Dakota. His latest album, A Few Tears of Eros, is out August 8. The material draws from a wide range of musical idioms, while the lyrics delve deep into the subject of love and the nature of it at a time when human connection seems on the decline. Sensor recently discussed the inspiration for and origins of the album as well his take on contemporary popular music and what the future might hold for a planet full of people obsessed with superficial connection.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen