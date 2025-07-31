© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Trevor Sensor

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy High Black Desert Records

Into Music: Trevor Sensor

Trevor Sensor is a singer-songwriter based in South Dakota. His latest album, A Few Tears of Eros, is out August 8. The material draws from a wide range of musical idioms, while the lyrics delve deep into the subject of love and the nature of it at a time when human connection seems on the decline. Sensor recently discussed the inspiration for and origins of the album as well his take on contemporary popular music and what the future might hold for a planet full of people obsessed with superficial connection.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

 

Tags
Into Music CommentaryArts and CultureCultural Shorts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin