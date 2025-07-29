© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jeff Cunningham

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 30, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
August Stadnik

Into Music: Jeff Cunningham

Jeff Cunningham is vocalist and guitarist for the trio Freezing Cold. The group’s sophomore LP, Treasure Pool, arrives August 1 via Don Giovanni Records. Cunningham is joined in the group by drummer Angie Boylan (touring/session drummer in Sleater-Kinney, Aye Nako, Cheeky) and bassist Leanne Butkovic, with engineering by Marissa Paternoster (Screaming Females) who also plays guitar one track from the new LP. Cunningham recently discussed material from Treasure Pool, his early enthusiasm for music, and the overall power of live performance from his home in the Bronx.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music CommentaryArts and CultureCultural Shorts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin