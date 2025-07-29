Into Music: Jeff Cunningham

Jeff Cunningham is vocalist and guitarist for the trio Freezing Cold. The group’s sophomore LP, Treasure Pool, arrives August 1 via Don Giovanni Records. Cunningham is joined in the group by drummer Angie Boylan (touring/session drummer in Sleater-Kinney, Aye Nako, Cheeky) and bassist Leanne Butkovic, with engineering by Marissa Paternoster (Screaming Females) who also plays guitar one track from the new LP. Cunningham recently discussed material from Treasure Pool, his early enthusiasm for music, and the overall power of live performance from his home in the Bronx.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen