Into Music: Steven Roback

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 24, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Billy Douglas.

Steven Roback recently discussed the 1985 Rain Parade album, Crashing Dream, which has just been reissued in expanded form via Label 51 Recordings. The new version features demos and live performances in addition to the proper album, the group’s first (and last) for Island Records. Roback and his bandmates are currently at work on new material which will follow the 2023 LP Last Rays of a Dying Sun and the 2024 EP, Last Stop on the Underground.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
