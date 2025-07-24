Into Music: Steven Roback

Steven Roback recently discussed the 1985 Rain Parade album, Crashing Dream, which has just been reissued in expanded form via Label 51 Recordings. The new version features demos and live performances in addition to the proper album, the group’s first (and last) for Island Records. Roback and his bandmates are currently at work on new material which will follow the 2023 LP Last Rays of a Dying Sun and the 2024 EP, Last Stop on the Underground.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen