Into Music: Molly Joyce

Molly Joyce is a composer and performer based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her new album, State Change, was released July 11 via Better Company Records in North America and FatCat Records’ 130701 imprint worldwide. The record was produced by Grammy-award-winning producer William Brittelle, and guest appearances include by Fire-Toolz (Angel Marcloid). The lyrical content is culled from Joyce’s own medical records. As a child, she was injured in an automobile accident and nearly lost her hand. Though the hand was saved, she endured several further surgeries in the coming years.

Joyce is a graduate of Juilliard, Royal Conservatory in The Hague, Yale, alumnus of the YoungArts Foundation, and holds an Advanced Certificate in Disability Studies from City University of New York. She is a doctoral student at the University of Virginia in Composition and Computer Technologies and has served on the composition faculties of New York University, Wagner College, and Berklee Online.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen