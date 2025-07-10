Into Music: Chris Stamey

Chris Stamey has been playing music since his formative years in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His work with the band The dB’s in the early 1980s established him as a formidable songwriter whose musical tastes and vision stretched far and wide, whether via his solo albums or work with Anton Fier’s Golden Palominos. As a producer, arranger, and mixer, he has amassed credits with Kronos Quartet, Flat Duo Jets, Those Pretty Wrongs, and Yo La Tengo.

Stamey’s new LP, Anything Is Possible, arrives on digital streaming platforms July 11 and will be available on vinyl and CD August 8. The record recalls the music that Stamey first heard in the American South in the 1950s and 1960s, songs that he has referred to as “harmonically rich yet often lyrically innocent.”

He is joined on the LP by Marshall Crenshaw, The Lemon Twigs, Probyn Gregory (Brian Wilson) and Pat Sansone (Wilco). Sansone is also performing alongside Stamey this summer on a series of dates with The Big Star Quintet, a collective which also features Big Star’s Jody Stephens, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, and Jon Auer (The Posies).

