Into Music: Kimmortal

Kimmortal is a musician, visual artist and performer who lives in Vancouver, Canada and who recently released the EP Sunniest of Days, which finds them reflecting on the complications, frustrations, and rewards of life on an increasingly complex planet. In this conversation Kimmortal reflected on how creativity was central to their family household, hearing hip-hop for the first time and finding stories in the margins.

Content note: The full name of the illustrator from Mad magazine mentioned in the interview is Sergio Aragonés.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

