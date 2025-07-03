© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Kimmortal

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Kortney Gloska

Kimmortal is a musician, visual artist and performer who lives in Vancouver, Canada and who recently released the EP Sunniest of Days, which finds them reflecting on the complications, frustrations, and rewards of life on an increasingly complex planet. In this conversation Kimmortal reflected on how creativity was central to their family household, hearing hip-hop for the first time and finding stories in the margins.

Content note: The full name of the illustrator from Mad magazine mentioned in the interview is Sergio Aragonés.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
