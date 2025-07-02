Into Music: Arad Evans and Matt Hunter (The Whimbrels)

New York City’s The Whimbrels recently issued their self-titled debut album, a collection of music that speaks to the various members’ immersion in the world of avant garde and rock music. Bringing together guitarist/vocalist/primary composer Arad Evans (Glenn Branca, Heroes of Toolik, Rhys Chatham), Matt Hunter (composer, bass, vocals; Matt Hunter and the Dusty Fates, New Radiant Storm King) with guitarists Norman Westerberg (Swans) and Luke Schwartz (Jon Hassell) and drummer Steve DiBenedetto (Dave Rick), the group’s approach will doubtless summon comparisons to Branca, Television, and the like but The Whimbrels remain focused on creating music that moves swiftly (and loudly) into the future.

Evans and Hunter recently spoke about their formation as well as their approach to composition and more.

