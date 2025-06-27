© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Knox Chandler

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Howlin' Wuelf Media

Knox Chandler is primarily known as a guitarist although he also plays bass, cello, and other instruments. He has recorded with a wide range of artists, including Psychedelic Furs, R.E.M., Cyndi Lauper, and more.

His new project is the album and visual memoir, The Sound. The musical component features Chandler’s meditative sound ribbons while the book features paintings, sketches, photographs and written meditations. Much of the work was inspired by Chandler’s relocation to the Conneticut shoreline after spending years in Berlin and a lifetime in busy, urban settings.

In this conversation, Chandler discusses the origins of The Sound, his life in Conneticut, and what he sees as his musical future.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
