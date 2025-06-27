Into Music: Knox Chandler

Knox Chandler is primarily known as a guitarist although he also plays bass, cello, and other instruments. He has recorded with a wide range of artists, including Psychedelic Furs, R.E.M., Cyndi Lauper, and more.

His new project is the album and visual memoir, The Sound. The musical component features Chandler’s meditative sound ribbons while the book features paintings, sketches, photographs and written meditations. Much of the work was inspired by Chandler’s relocation to the Conneticut shoreline after spending years in Berlin and a lifetime in busy, urban settings.

In this conversation, Chandler discusses the origins of The Sound, his life in Conneticut, and what he sees as his musical future.

