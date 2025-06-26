© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Lawrence Gowan

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Jason Powell

Lawrence Gowan was an established solo artist in Canada when he joined Styx in 1999. In that time the keyboardist and vocalist has continued to balance both careers, amassing roughly 100 live dates annually with Styx alone. The veteran band has just issued its latest studio outing, Circling From Above and is on the road throughout the summer of 2025 on the Brotherhood of Rock tour with the Kevin Cronin Band and Don Felder. Styx is performing its classic 1977 LP The Grand Illusion on those dates and working in at least one tune from the latest record, which is currently available for purchase at the band’s official website and will be available as a download and on streaming services July 18. Styx will perform at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, July 2 alongside Cronin’s band and Felder.

Gowan recently spoke about the making of Circling From Above, how he and his bandmates have a shared love of the vinyl listening experience, and how music can inspire people in all walks of life.

Correction: In this conversation, the band Beat, featuring Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai and Danny Carey is incorrectly referred to as Discipline.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
