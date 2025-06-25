© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Brian Christinzio

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Marieke Macklon

Brian Christinzio has been performing as BC Camplight for 20 years, recording a series of acclaimed, touching, and funny albums in that time. The latest, A Sober Conversation, is out June 27 via Bella Union. Across the album Christinzio explores personal matters from his newfound sobriety, childhood abuse, and finding a path forward in his life despite the trauma and upheaval.

He spoke with us recently from his home in Manchester about this new album, the fears and anxieties that inspired the songs and how the album is not meant to provide answers about the incidents depicted in its songs.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
