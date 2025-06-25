Into Music: Brian Christinzio

Brian Christinzio has been performing as BC Camplight for 20 years, recording a series of acclaimed, touching, and funny albums in that time. The latest, A Sober Conversation, is out June 27 via Bella Union. Across the album Christinzio explores personal matters from his newfound sobriety, childhood abuse, and finding a path forward in his life despite the trauma and upheaval.

He spoke with us recently from his home in Manchester about this new album, the fears and anxieties that inspired the songs and how the album is not meant to provide answers about the incidents depicted in its songs.

