Into Music
Into Music: Willie Nile

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
The Great Yellow Light is the latest collection from acclaimed singer-songwriter Willie Nile. The album marks a remarkable moment in the 77-year-old musician’s career: In the past decade he’s issued a series of albums that many fan and critics consider among his best, he continues to perform live both in the U.S. and in Europe and his fan base seems to increase in both markets each year, and he’s the subject of an upcoming documentary by an Austrian filmmaker.

The new recording finds Nile joined by members of The Hooters, Black 47, and more across a series of songs buoyed by Nile’s characteristic warmth and humor, reminding us why artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Little Steven, Bono, Lucinda Williams and others have championed his music.

In this conversation Nile discusses The Great Yellow Light, his positive outlook on life, as well as his friendship with The Alarm’s Mike Peters, who passed just before our conversation took place earlier in 2025. The Great Yellow Light is out June 20.

Nile performs at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, July 20.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
