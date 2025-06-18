© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Eric Hilton

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 18, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Puma Ptah

Eric Hilton is a pioneer in the world of trip-hop music and co-founder of the legendary act Thievery Corporation. Hilton’s new album, Midnight Ragas, is out June 20 and features songs sung in English, Spanish, and French. Joining him are Puma Ptah, critically acclaimed Argentine singer Natalia Clavier and Kristina Westernik-Dandridge (of The Infinite Daisy Chains) across a series of eclectic musical settings that are subtle, emotional, and wise.

In this conversation Hilton discusses the album, his punk rock roots, upcoming plans for Thievery Corporation and his career in the hospitality world.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
