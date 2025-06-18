Into Music: Eric Hilton

Eric Hilton is a pioneer in the world of trip-hop music and co-founder of the legendary act Thievery Corporation. Hilton’s new album, Midnight Ragas, is out June 20 and features songs sung in English, Spanish, and French. Joining him are Puma Ptah, critically acclaimed Argentine singer Natalia Clavier and Kristina Westernik-Dandridge (of The Infinite Daisy Chains) across a series of eclectic musical settings that are subtle, emotional, and wise.

In this conversation Hilton discusses the album, his punk rock roots, upcoming plans for Thievery Corporation and his career in the hospitality world.

