Into Music: Buick Audra

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 12, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Adult Child is the fourth and latest solo release from Nashville-based musician and songwriter Buick Audra (Friendship Commanders). Lyrically, the album covers a broad range of topics, including matters of identity and estrangement, across a diverse range of musical settings. She recently discussed the album and inspiration for it. The LP is out June 13 and can be purchased via the official Buick Audra Bandcamp page and can be found on digital stream services as well.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
