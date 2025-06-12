Into Music: Buick Audra

Adult Child is the fourth and latest solo release from Nashville-based musician and songwriter Buick Audra (Friendship Commanders). Lyrically, the album covers a broad range of topics, including matters of identity and estrangement, across a diverse range of musical settings. She recently discussed the album and inspiration for it. The LP is out June 13 and can be purchased via the official Buick Audra Bandcamp page and can be found on digital stream services as well.

