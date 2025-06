Beauty’s Pride is the latest album by veteran Canadian band Born Ruffians. Out June 6, the album is available via the Yep Roc label in the United States. In this conversation, Lalonde discusses The Beatles, parenthood and how a lineup change impacted the band’s creativity.

