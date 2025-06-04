© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Secret Monkey Weekend

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 4, 2025 at 11:27 AM CDT
Daniel Coston

Secret Monkey Weekend is comprised of Lila Brown Hart, Ella Brown Hart and Jefferson Hart.

After Lila and Ella’s father Matt Brown passed in 2012, Jefferson, a friend and bandmate of Matt’s, began spending time with the girls and their mother, teaching the pre-teen Ella guitar.

He later married the girls’ mother, Laura, and with their North Carolina home providing space to write and rehearse, the trio quickly set about making their debut album with legendary producer Don Dixon, which was released in 2022. Their new release, Lemon Drop Hammer, is out June 6, once more produced by Dixon.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
