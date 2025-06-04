Into Music: Secret Monkey Weekend

Secret Monkey Weekend is comprised of Lila Brown Hart, Ella Brown Hart and Jefferson Hart.

After Lila and Ella’s father Matt Brown passed in 2012, Jefferson, a friend and bandmate of Matt’s, began spending time with the girls and their mother, teaching the pre-teen Ella guitar.

He later married the girls’ mother, Laura, and with their North Carolina home providing space to write and rehearse, the trio quickly set about making their debut album with legendary producer Don Dixon, which was released in 2022. Their new release, Lemon Drop Hammer, is out June 6, once more produced by Dixon.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

