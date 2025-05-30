Into Music: David J Haskins

The Mother Tree (Erotox Decodings) is the latest album from David J Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) and is issued in concert with a book of poetry, Rhapsody, Threnody & Prayer by Fonograph Media. Both are out June 6, 2025. Haskins, who is currently based in Los Angeles, recently discussed the origins of the album and the poems, which touch on a range of deeply personal matters, ranging from the death of his beloved mother to his estrangement from his stepson.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

