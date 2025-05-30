© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: David J Haskins

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 30, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tony Green

The Mother Tree (Erotox Decodings) is the latest album from David J Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) and is issued in concert with a book of poetry, Rhapsody, Threnody & Prayer by Fonograph Media. Both are out June 6, 2025. Haskins, who is currently based in Los Angeles, recently discussed the origins of the album and the poems, which touch on a range of deeply personal matters, ranging from the death of his beloved mother to his estrangement from his stepson.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin