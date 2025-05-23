© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Sohrab Habibion and Michael Jaworski (SAVAK)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Taylor Sesselman

Sohrab Habibion and Michael Jaworski are founding members of the New York City-based band SAVAK. The group will release its latest album, SQUAWK!, May 30 via Ernest Jenning Recording Co./Peculiar Works Music. On this episode the pair discuss their songwriting approaches, inspirations, and the importance of keeping items on your band’s merch table to a minimum.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin