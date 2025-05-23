Into Music: Sohrab Habibion and Michael Jaworski (SAVAK)

Sohrab Habibion and Michael Jaworski are founding members of the New York City-based band SAVAK. The group will release its latest album, SQUAWK!, May 30 via Ernest Jenning Recording Co./Peculiar Works Music. On this episode the pair discuss their songwriting approaches, inspirations, and the importance of keeping items on your band’s merch table to a minimum.

