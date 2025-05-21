© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Taylor Bickett

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Libby Danforth

Taylor Bickett is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who recently released the single “The Crime.” Bickett based the song on a traumatic event in her life: When she ignored a stranger’s advances, he hit her with his car. Bickett has recently released a video for the track and partnered with the organization The Circle, a charity founded by singer Annie Lennox, which is dedicated to preventing violence against women. Bickett has donated proceeds from the single to the organization.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
