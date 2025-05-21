Into Music: Taylor Bickett

Taylor Bickett is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who recently released the single “The Crime.” Bickett based the song on a traumatic event in her life: When she ignored a stranger’s advances, he hit her with his car. Bickett has recently released a video for the track and partnered with the organization The Circle, a charity founded by singer Annie Lennox, which is dedicated to preventing violence against women. Bickett has donated proceeds from the single to the organization.

