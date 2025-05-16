© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Sean Egan

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy photo

Author and journalist Sean Egan’s new book, Decade of Dissent: How 1960’s Bob Dylan Changed The World, which is out May 20 via Jawbone Press, arriving just before birthday 84 for the Duluth, Minnesota-born songwriter and Nobel laureate. Egan examines Dylan’s first decade as a recording artist as he ceaselessly explored new worlds in songs such as “All The Along The Watchtower,” “Just Like a Woman,” and “Quinn the Eskimo.”

Egan has written extensively about music with previous books published on The Who, The Jam, Small Faces, and Rod Stewart. He has also written a number of volumes on other popular cultural touchstones, including a book-length examination of the 1979 film The Warriors, the Planet of the Apes universe, and the beloved UK soap opera Coronation Street. 

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin