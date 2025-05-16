Into Music: Sean Egan

Author and journalist Sean Egan’s new book, Decade of Dissent: How 1960’s Bob Dylan Changed The World, which is out May 20 via Jawbone Press, arriving just before birthday 84 for the Duluth, Minnesota-born songwriter and Nobel laureate. Egan examines Dylan’s first decade as a recording artist as he ceaselessly explored new worlds in songs such as “All The Along The Watchtower,” “Just Like a Woman,” and “Quinn the Eskimo.”

Egan has written extensively about music with previous books published on The Who, The Jam, Small Faces, and Rod Stewart. He has also written a number of volumes on other popular cultural touchstones, including a book-length examination of the 1979 film The Warriors, the Planet of the Apes universe, and the beloved UK soap opera Coronation Street.

