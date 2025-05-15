Into Music: Constance Keane

Constance Keane is a founding member of M(h)aol, the Irish trio based in Dublin, Belfast, and London. The group’s latest album, Something Soft, is out May 16 via Merge Records. The band landed its deal with the legendary indie imprint after a spectacular performance at SXSW. Soon after the label reissued M(h)aol’s debut, Attachment Styles, in North America.

In this conversation, Keane discusses the origins of the band, how she had enough faith in the music she was part of to book a headlining tour, hire a publicist, and act like M(h)aol was an almost veteran entity in the outfit’s early days. She also discusses sexism and misogyny in musical communities and the bonds she shares with bandmates Jamie Hyland and Sean Nolan.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

