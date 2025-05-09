Into Music: Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris (Charming Disaster)

Charming Disaster is a Brooklyn-based duo consisting of Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. Formed in 2012, the duo will release its latest recording, The Double, May 16, 2025. The LP, according to Bisker and Morris, features songs inspired by “nature, mortality, magic, ritual, and literary genres ranging from science fiction to Victorian horror.” The pair recently discussed this new recording, Charming Disaster’s history, and their relationship with their audience.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

