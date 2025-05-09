© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris (Charming Disaster)

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Shervin Lainez

Charming Disaster is a Brooklyn-based duo consisting of Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. Formed in 2012, the duo will release its latest recording, The Double, May 16, 2025. The LP, according to Bisker and Morris, features songs inspired by “nature, mortality, magic, ritual, and literary genres ranging from science fiction to Victorian horror.” The pair recently discussed this new recording, Charming Disaster’s history, and their relationship with their audience.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin