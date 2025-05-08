Into Music: Ezra Furman

Goodbye Small Head is the latest album from Ezra Furman, due out May 16 via Bella Union. Furman explains that much of the material originated after she’d suffered a bout of extreme illness. From there, the material came swiftly and with dark themes emerging along the way. Furman returned to her hometown, Chicago, to work with longtime friend and producer Brian Deck.

