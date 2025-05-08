© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Ezra Furman

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 8, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Eleanor Petry

Goodbye Small Head is the latest album from Ezra Furman, due out May 16 via Bella Union. Furman explains that much of the material originated after she’d suffered a bout of extreme illness. From there, the material came swiftly and with dark themes emerging along the way. Furman returned to her hometown, Chicago, to work with longtime friend and producer Brian Deck.

 Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
