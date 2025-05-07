© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Brendan Murphy

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Brendan Murphy is a musician and educator based in Boston, Massachusetts. His band, Autumn Hollow, released their latest recording, Say No More, on May 2, 2025. On this episode, Murphy discusses the inspiration for the release, including his experiences as a teacher in the Boston public school system, the traumas, challenges, and lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and how his years in the classroom overlap with his musical life.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
