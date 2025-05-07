Into Music: Brendan Murphy
Brendan Murphy is a musician and educator based in Boston, Massachusetts. His band, Autumn Hollow, released their latest recording, Say No More, on May 2, 2025. On this episode, Murphy discusses the inspiration for the release, including his experiences as a teacher in the Boston public school system, the traumas, challenges, and lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and how his years in the classroom overlap with his musical life.
Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen