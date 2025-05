Lisa Crawley is a New Zealand-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who has just issued the EP New Girl Syndrome. In this conversation, we discussed her relocation to North America, her audiences in New Zealand and Australia, as well as the musical notes that seem to follow her everywhere.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen