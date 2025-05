Rob Taxpayer is a Minneapolis, Minnesota based musician and member of the experimental punk rock band The Taxpayers. The group recently ended a multi-year hiatus with the album Circle Breaker, which reflects a series of events that have allowed the band to reflect on life, death, friendship and trauma.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme Music: Torin Andersen