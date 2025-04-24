Into Music: Jack Rabid

Jack Rabid is the founder, editor, and publisher of New York music magazine The Big Takeover. He’s also a founding member of the trio Springhouse, serving as the group’s drummer and occasional vocalist throughout the band’s initial run in the early 1990s which included the release of the albums Land Falls (1991) and Postcards From the Arctic (1993). The band came to an end after the latter release, though the close friendships within the ranks has meant that Springhouse has never truly dissolved, at least not in the way most bands do. Mostly notably, the group released a majestic 2008 album titled From Now To OK which didn’t raise Springhouse’s profile but did leave music lovers with a lasting collection of memorable and moving songs that are finding a new audience thanks to album’s 2025 reissue. (A highly limited emerged for Record Store Day Black Friday in 2024.)

Rabid recently sat for a wide-ranging conversation, discussing a seemingly endless stream of bands as well as the perils of the music industry, the enduring power of music, and why he’s still angry with Capitol Records for what they did to all those Beatles albums.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

