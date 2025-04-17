© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Peter Holsapple

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 17, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Peter Holsapple’s new album, The Face of 68 is a formidable entry into his already impressive discography, a collection of songs that finds him reflecting on aging, friendship, love and loss with equal measures of ferocity and humor. Produced by Don Dixon, the record finds Holsapple joined by Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) on bass and Rob Ladd (The Connells) on drums. Together, the three form an unbreakable musical bond across pieces such as “That Kind of Guy,” which will soon become the anthem of crate diggers and musical obsessives everywhere, the signature style of “Anytime Soon” and “Larger Than Life,” inspired by Holsapple’s friendship with late Continental Drifters drummer Carlo Nuccio.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
