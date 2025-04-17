Into Music: Peter Holsapple

Peter Holsapple’s new album, The Face of 68 is a formidable entry into his already impressive discography, a collection of songs that finds him reflecting on aging, friendship, love and loss with equal measures of ferocity and humor. Produced by Don Dixon, the record finds Holsapple joined by Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) on bass and Rob Ladd (The Connells) on drums. Together, the three form an unbreakable musical bond across pieces such as “That Kind of Guy,” which will soon become the anthem of crate diggers and musical obsessives everywhere, the signature style of “Anytime Soon” and “Larger Than Life,” inspired by Holsapple’s friendship with late Continental Drifters drummer Carlo Nuccio.

