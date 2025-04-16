© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Henry Diltz

Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill’s new album, Long After The Fire, is a collection of songs written by John’s late brothers Bill and Barry Cowsill. Both Vicki and John come from musical families with John cutting his teeth in The Cowsills in his pre-teen years and Vicki and her sister Debbi founding The Bangles.

Vicki and John have been married for over two decades and joke that they’ve spent only roughly two of those years playing music together. We talked about their family, the legacy of The Cowsills and John’s ongoing emotional connections with his brothers through their songs.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin