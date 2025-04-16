Into Music: Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill’s new album, Long After The Fire, is a collection of songs written by John’s late brothers Bill and Barry Cowsill. Both Vicki and John come from musical families with John cutting his teeth in The Cowsills in his pre-teen years and Vicki and her sister Debbi founding The Bangles.

Vicki and John have been married for over two decades and joke that they’ve spent only roughly two of those years playing music together. We talked about their family, the legacy of The Cowsills and John’s ongoing emotional connections with his brothers through their songs.

