Into Music: Paul Rappaport

Paul Rappaport is the author of the Gliders Over Hollywood: Airships, Airplay, and The Art of Rock Promotion, out April 15 via Jawbone Press. The book is a look back at Rappaport’s thirty-plus year tenure with Columbia Records and the numerous artists he worked with during his tenure at the label. He worked closely with Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Judas Priest, Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, and Blue Öyster Cult among others during one of the most important times in the history of popular music. The book is filled with tales that move between deeply touching to hilarious to brilliant and bold.

Rappaport also executive produced the Emmy Award-winning music television series A&E’s Live By Request and the popular radio series The Columbia Records Radio Hour. He later formed the company Tres Hombres and penned the blog “Backstage Access” for Classics Du Jour.

