Into Music: Wryn

Shapes is the new release from Santa Barbara-based singer-songwriter Wryn. Over the last several years, the artist has experienced several profound personal and artistic transformations which, in one way or another, inform this new recording. Working with producer Bella Blasko (The National), Wryn emerged with a distinct and powerful statement that solidifies their place within the contemporary avant folk world. Released on indie stalwart Ani DiFranco’s Righteous Babe Records, Shapes promises to find Wryn a wider audience and further establish their singular vision.

