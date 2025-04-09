© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Wryn

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kait De Angelis

Shapes is the new release from Santa Barbara-based singer-songwriter Wryn. Over the last several years, the artist has experienced several profound personal and artistic transformations which, in one way or another, inform this new recording. Working with producer Bella Blasko (The National), Wryn emerged with a distinct and powerful statement that solidifies their place within the contemporary avant folk world. Released on indie stalwart Ani DiFranco’s Righteous Babe RecordsShapes promises to find Wryn a wider audience and further establish their singular vision.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin