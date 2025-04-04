Into Music: Sarah Mary Chadwick

Born in New Zealand and currently based in Australia, singer-songwriter, producer and visual artist Sarah Mary Chadwick releases her ninth studio album, Take Me to a Bar/What Am I, Gatsby? On April 4 via Kill Rock Stars. Co-produced by Chadwick and Chris Towend, the collection crackles with a spirit of deep spontaneity, deep emotions and an undercurrent of humor that further establishes Chadwick as a singular voice in the contemporary music scene.

In this conversation Chadwick discusses her struggles with trauma, mental health, her attitude toward alcohol (which she gave up after completing this new release) as well as the creative process itself.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

