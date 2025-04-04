© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Sarah Mary Chadwick

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Mary Chadwick

Born in New Zealand and currently based in Australia, singer-songwriter, producer and visual artist Sarah Mary Chadwick releases her ninth studio album, Take Me to a Bar/What Am I, Gatsby? On April 4 via Kill Rock Stars. Co-produced by Chadwick and Chris Towend, the collection crackles with a spirit of deep spontaneity, deep emotions and an undercurrent of humor that further establishes Chadwick as a singular voice in the contemporary music scene.

In this conversation Chadwick discusses her struggles with trauma, mental health, her attitude toward alcohol (which she gave up after completing this new release) as well as the creative process itself.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin